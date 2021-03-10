Bossip Video

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard issued an apology for using an anti-Semitic slur on his live stream, but will not be returning to the Miami Heat for now.

Yesterday, video footage surfaced of Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard using an Anti-Semitic slur while he live-streamed a game of Call Of Duty. Not only did he use a slur, but he also went deep into the racist lingo archives to pull out an offensive word that many people weren’t even aware of. One of those slurs that you just don’t know unless you use racial slurs often. The man even paused as he thought of what slur to throw out at that moment.

Of course, hours later, he popped up on our timeline with an apology, claiming he didn’t even know what the word meant.

Leonard ended up a gaming sponsorship due to his outburst and on top of that, he had just purchased a $7 million house in Miami hoping to re-sign a new deal with the Heat, whose owner is Jewish. So…that might not happen.

The Miami Heat and the NBA addressed the video themselves, condemning hate speech and also revealing that Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely. This is his 9th season in the NBA, but earlier this year, he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.

Right now, the cards are stacked against him because not only is he not playing, but Leonard’s racist comments will make it hard for the Heat to find a reason to retain him–Especially after being the only player on the team who didn’t kneel with his fellow teammates in the bubble.