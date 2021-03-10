Bossip Video

After days of arguing about the matter on Twitter, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars will be performing live as their new collective, Silk Sonic, at the Grammys.

The pair have spent the past couple of days arguing with one another and petitioning the Grammys to perform on Twitter, and finally, the Recording Academy joined the conversation to say they’d been trying to get in contact with them to set it up. That’s when the duo confirmed that they will be hitting the stage at the awards show, marking their first live performance as Silk Sonic.

Funnily enough, their performance is being advertised as a “reunion” since the pair “broke up” the band just a few days after it was formed during their Twitter back and forth. Luckily for fans, these two seem tighter than ever.

In addition to the special, one-night-only Silk Sonic reunion, more than 20 other performers have been announced for this Sunday’s awards. Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift will all be taking the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards this Sunday, March 14.

Beyonce leads the Grammys with nine nods thus far putting her at 79 nominations – the most for any female artist. Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa are running neck to neck with 6 nominations each. Both Swift and Lipa up for Album of the Year. The category also includes Post Malone who’s up for an award for 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, along with Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo and Coldplay’s Everyday Life.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

As for Silk Sonic, Bruno promised the Recording Academy that he and Anderson wouldn’t “do the most”…but we’re hoping that means the very opposite.