Bossip Video

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are providing fans with more cute couple content, this time, in the form of a music video for their latest collaboration, “Body Language.”

For the song, Big Sean gets some help from his boo, Jhené, and Ty Dolla $ign, as the trio sing (and rap) about sultry activities.

The music video for “Body Language” plays with the plot of the classic film, Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and 2Pac. Of course, in this iteration, Big Sean takes on the role played by the late rapper, while Aiko stars as his love interest, which was portrayed by Jackson in the 1993 movie.

These scenes go on to transition into other Black romance movies, which includes Waiting to Exhale and Love Jones. While these scenes are happening between the real-life love interests, Ty Dolla $ign keeps his crooning going in an effort to keep the love stories tied together.

The track appears on Sean’s highly anticipated Detroit 2 which he dropped back in September, and it includes some heavy collaborations from Lil Wayne, the late great Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, and more. The album serves as a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape Detroit.

This music video for “Body Language” follows the release of Big Sean’s visual for “Wolves,” which featured Post Malone, who is on the song, and even a cameo from his own mother.

Fans wondered if the song was teasing another potential collab from Jhené and Sean as their famed alter ego TWENTY88. Back in September during a “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, Big Sean teased that there might be new music from the duo on the way soon.

During the session, a fan asked, “I really like ‘Time In. “Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?” to which Sean responded, “It’s in the works :).”

Until then, check out Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, and Big Sean in the new video for “Body Language” down below: