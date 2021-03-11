“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: After Quaylon Goes Too Far Will Shavel Press Charges? [VIDEO]

We were all rooting for you...

At least we THOUGHT we weren’t the only ones hoping that somehow “Life After Lockup” fan favorites Shavel and Quaylon could find their way on the other side of toxic BUT with the season finale of the show airing on Friday we have an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. As you probably expected, it’s not the most lovey-dovey. In fact, it may just be Quaylon and Shavel at their ultimate worst. Check out the clip below:

YIKES! That ish hurt our hearts. Poor Shavel crying her heart out. And let’s be real – she held that man DOWN. Shavel held Quaylon down while he was behind bars and continued to do so after he was freed. She even kept him out of trouble in the clip, when she could have been petty and got him locked up. We hate to see them go out like this.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Kristianna confronts her sister and husband about shocking cheating rumors. Andrea’s birthday blowup with her Mormon friend causes a stir. Michael surprises Sarah. Destinie and Shawn expose revealing secrets. Shavel and Quaylon spiral out of control.

Okay Nah, we ready to hear these secrets about Destinie and Shawn! And we want to know how Michael surprises Sarah. It only took him how many seasons to stop being so trifling?

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – SEASON FINALE airs Friday, March 12 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?