“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Is The Engagement Already Over For Quaylon And Shavel? [VIDEO]

We did it Joe… We made it to Thursday!

We’re just a day away from Friday and a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup”, and fortunately we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure RIGHT NOW! Y’all, we are not going to lie, we’re a little disappointed. After all their ups and downs we thought it would be smooth sailing for Quaylon and Shavel now that they got engaged. But noooooooo. Quaylon just happened to go through Shavel’s phone and find a text message from that guy Jay who she went out with when they were broken up. Needless to say, he went a little nuts.

Check out the clip below:

Now was all that really necessary? Over a little “hello beautiful” message? That she hadn’t even responded to? Who do y’all think is more in the wrong — Shavel or Quaylon?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Kristianna plans a risky rendezvous. Quaylon’s shocking discovery changes everything. Andrea’s Mormon friends question her faith. Amber is conflicted when faced with a surprise from her past. Shawn fears his relationship may have cost him his family.

Wait — is that text message Quaylon’s shocking discovery? Or does something else happen? See, now we HAVE to watch…

Life After Lockup – “Dirty Little Secrets” airs Friday March 5 at 9pm on WE tv. Will you be watching?