You Ready? Aaron Paul Reveals The Full Trailer For Netflix Breaking Bad Film ‘El Camino’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Full Trailer For Breaking Bad Film ‘El Camino’
It’s almost time. The Breaking Bad film event that will finally answer the question “What happened to Jesse Pinkman?” is on the way via the good folks at Netflix.
Today, the star of the movie, Aaron Paul, released the full trailer for El Camino and the tension is as high as it ever was.
Press play to peep.
Our bodies are ready.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.