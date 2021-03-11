Bossip Video

That’s it??

White people have been on their bulls#!t something HEAVY this week and there is no ending in sight. Tuesday, Bossip reported on the scandal involving Miami Heat baller Meyers Leonard as he boisterously shouted a profane anti-semitic slur while playing Call of Duty on a live stream. Ya know, the one that rhymes with “hike”. Reportedly, there were 70,000 watching at the time.

In the aftermath, Leonard offered one of the weakest and most disingenuous apologies we’ve ever heard. Essentially saying, “My bad. I ain’t even know what that word meant”. For the past several days, people began to speculate about how he would be punished by the league and the Miami Heat for such a heinous display of hatred and bigotry. After all, he said everything offensive thing short of the n-word on tape and he lost his whole-a$$ team. Kobe Bryant was once fined $100,000 for uttering THEE anti-gay slur toward a referee AND was caught on camera saying it. If these are the consequences for hate speech, then Meyers Leonard, a player who plays for a team owned by a Jewish man who was literally born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Mickey Arison, should probably get one of the steepest fines in NBA history, no?

Well…

That’s right, basketball fans, Meyers Leonard is barely getting a slap on the wrist. Never mind foul, what Leonard said was a flagrant 2 that comes with an ejection. Yet somehow, he’s been…coddled with a puny $50,000 fine and a week/weak suspension. A suspension that isn’t even really a suspension because he’s already out for the season with an injury.

Wonder what Nick Cannon is thinking right now…