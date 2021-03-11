Bossip Video

Fans are excited as news breaks that Rihanna’s brand has filed a trademark for Fenty Hair.

Rihanna is the undisputedqueen of the beauty world. Her approach to joining the beauty space has combined meeting customers’ needs with meeting demand and being inclusive. While most brands tend to leave out different shades, Rihanna has something for everyone.

In the past few years, we’ve seen her grow as a businesswoman and it seems she has no plans of slowing down. Last year, her Fenty lingerie branched out and dropped a slew of new items for men that instantly sold out and brought a brand new customer segment. Now that she has mastered that department, she seems to be ready to expand her house of brands.

According to Complex, Rihanna has filed for a new trademark that could indicate where Fenty is headed next, which is haircare.

That’s a possibility, at least, thanks to word that the Anti artist’s company Roraj Trade LLC filed a new trademark application earlier this month. Potential goods and services mentioned in the filing include non-medicated hair care preparations, non-medicated dandruff shampoo, hair-styling preparations, hair-straightening preparations, hair-relaxing preparations, hair-waving preparations, non-medicated restoration lotions, hair-bleaching preparations, hair-coloring preparations, and hair glitter.

While this could be nothing, fans are almost certain that since the product isn’t music, Rihanna will come through. Even if she doesn’t, we’ll all have our money ready to grab upon launch. Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair is the combination we didn’t know we needed.