Cam Newton has re-signed with the New England Patriots on a 1-year deal worth $14 million.

Last week, Cam Newton sat down with the I AM ATHLETE podcast to discuss his career from start to finish and his investments off the field. During the interview, when Cam spoke on his time in New England, he seemed optimistic, but also revealed things never felt the same after he contracted COVID-19. In addition to being sidelined by the coronavirus, Cam was already playing without a full off-season with the team, which is well known. Regardless, he was still open and hopeful to be able to return for another season.

“Yes. Hell, yes,” he said when asked by Taylor if he would sign another one-year pact with the organization “I’m getting tired of changing. I’m at a point in my career, I know way more than I knew last year. Now you give me [a full offseason] … They know me: Doughboy knows me, Jakobi knows me, Byrd knows me, the young tight ends know me; the younger guys that are going to come in. We’re still trying to flush out the 20 years of how it used to be.”

Luckily for the Patriots, they decided to offer Cam another one-year contract. The move comes one week before the start of the league year next week, giving the team a veteran presence at a position group that previously featured only Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala. As far as money, the deal is reportedly worth $14 million dollars. With a full off-season behind him and the pressure on, Cam is sure to be entertaining to watch all season long.