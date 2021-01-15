Bossip Video

Trevor Noah isn’t set on staying in New York City forever–at least, according to his recent purchase on the West Coast.

The Daily Show host just upgraded his digs by purchasing a mansion in swanky Bel-Air, dropping a whopping $27.5 million on an 11,000 square foot hillside home. According to reports from TMZ, he closed the deal late in 2020.

While this might seem like an interesting choice for someone like Noah, who will have to live and work in New York for the foreseeable future due to his gig at The Daily Show, the purchase seems to be part of a trend for him. The South African star purchased another mansion in Bel-Air back in 2019 for $20.5 million, just to turn around and sell it last summer for $21.7 million. So, this place could just be a short-term investment.

This new mansion is inspired by Japanese aesthetics and spans 3 stories on a sprawling estate overlooking a scenic backyard and infinity pool. Along with a spacious room and an abundance of natural light, the mansion comes with an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room, game room, and a movie theater leading to a rooftop terrace. Trevor purchased the 6-bed, 11-bath home from Los Angeles architect Mark Rios.

TMZ also reports that Noah’s girlfriend, Minka Kelly, might be moving her stuff into the mansion soon, as the recent transaction was made with her in mind. News of the pair dating began to emerge back in September of last year when they were spotted together while out for a walk in NYC.

The 40-year-old actress is known for her roles on Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Almost Human. Mink was previously tied to Jessie Williams before their split in 2018. Noah dated singer Jordyn Taylor at one point but the couple later went their separate ways in 2017.