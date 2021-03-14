Bossip Video

The 2021 Grammys are currently underway and some of your faves came through in eye-catching couture. Two-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion was a red carpet standout in orange Dolce & Gabbana ahead of her wins for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

The Houston hottie who also had hairstyling by Kellon Deryck and makeup by Priscilla Ono said that her outfit was inspired by the Grammys trophy.

“It’s my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop. I just wanted to look like a Grammy,” Megan told Giuliana Rancic on E!’s pre-Grammys red carpet show. “I manifested this. I’ve always been a fan of Dolce so when we had the opportunity to come together and do this, we did.”

Megan also posed on the carpet with her good girlfriend/fellow Best New Artist nominee Doja Cat.

Doja looked rocker chic in a Roberto Cavalli gown that featured a leather motorcycle jacket and plunging neckline that showed off her toned tummy.

Another standout, Lizzo looked lovely in TWO Balmain red carpet looks; a strapless mint-green dress and a pink asymmetrical one-shoulder gown paired with a gleaming grill and bejeweled barrettes.

Both were designed exclusively for her by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

“She just lit up when she tried on the first dress, and when she tried on the second one, she lit up again,” stylist Brett Alan Nelson told The Hollywood Reporterabout Lizzo’s look. “She told me she wanted to look like a legend, and she wanted to look sexy. I knew I wanted to make a Balmain moment happen, and from there Olivier and I talked about legends like Diana Ross and Cher. I wanted it to feel classic and a bit familiar, but new.”

Songstress Dua Lipa rocked a completely see-through Versace gown covered in crystals with a butterfly bodice…

and rapper Chika carried a Versace purse and paired it with a Nike tracksuit.

H.E.R. rocked burgundy head to toe…

and Jhené Aiko wore bubblegum pink tulle alongside her boo Big Sean.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the Grammys?