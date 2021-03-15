Bossip Video

Lol no shock there.

The Senator from the great state of Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, is keeping the streak alive. “What streak?”, you may be asking yourself. Ya know? The streak of loudly racist white public figures who unabashedly let their freaKKK flag fly last week.

We’ve heard that conservatives aren’t really into raising the minimum wage but we damn sure can’t tell because they work 40 hours a week plus overtime on making sure that AmeriKKKa’s old guard stands its chattel-enslaving ground. According to the AP, Sen. Johnson recently gave an interview to radio host Joe Pagliarulo in which he was asked about the infamous events of January 6th, 2021. It has been widely reported that many congresspeople and senators feared for their safety and some even for their lives. Ron Johnson wasn’t one of those people and he explained why:

“I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

Wait, they what now? Love this country? RESPECT?! Law enforcement?? The same folks who stole cops’ shields, smashed a screaming officer’s head in a door, and brutally beat another one with an American flag? THE ONES WHO BUILT A NOOSE AND GALLOWS AND CHANTED “HANG MIKE PENCE”?!? THOSE people??!!??

B-b-b-b-but wait! It gets worse!

“Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe — this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, I might have been a little concerned.”

LMFAO! We only laugh because, of course. Why would Ron Johnson be afraid of his family, his friends, his loved ones, the people he’s devoted his life to, the racists. What’s even funnier is the idea that saltine insurrectionists are just law-abiding citizens. Law-abiding citizens who have been banned from airlines, arrested, charged with misdemeanors and felonies.

Sure, Jan.