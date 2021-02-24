Bossip Video

Get Out was an instant hit when it released in 2017, but the film’s star, Daniel Kaluuya, just revealed an unfortunate truth about his role in the movie’s rollout.

A lot of folks were introduced to Daniel Kaluuyah via his role in Get Out, which resulted in the actor being nominated for a whopping 26 awards. Anyone who has seen the film knows Kaluuyah is the face of the film, but in an unfortunate turn of events, he revealed recently that he wasn’t even invited to the movie’s premiere.

Daniel revealed this upsetting fact in a recent interview with Graham Norton, explaining that he was in Atlanta, Georgia shooting Black Panther when Get Out was due to premiere at Sundance Film Festival. Understandably, Daniel made sure to clear his schedule so he could attend–but says his invite never arrived, so he ended up spending the night in bed.

“On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther,” he revealed during the interview. “I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed – someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well.'”