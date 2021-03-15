Bossip Video

The phrase “a jury of your peers” has never been so important.

To say that we are watching the Derek Chauvin murder trial VERY closely is like saying that LeBron James is a fairly decent basketball player, it’s terribly understated. Our eyes are peeled to any and everything related to this case because it is quite literally the difference between life and death. If a cop like Chauvin is allowed to walk free after kneeling on a Black man’s neck for eight-minutes and forty-six seconds then Amerikkka is essentially telling us that we don’t matter and we never will.

The jury selection for the trial is underway and Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is holding court on a live stream as he, the prosecution, and the defense questions jurors in search of folks who can be impartial and hear the facts of the case with an open mind. Considering the damn near everyone in the country watched the protests last summer, we’re not sure where inside the 50 states they will find people who don’t have a strong opinion about the George Floyd case one way or another.

According to a report in The Hill, Chauvin’s lawyers have asked for a change of venue thinking they will be able to find more favorable jurors outside of Minneapolis.

“I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday related to the civil settlement,” Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill. “The fact that this came in the exact middle of jury selection is perplexing to me, your honor.”

The civil settlement referred to is the $27 million that the Minneapolis City Council ratified for George Floyd’s family.

Press play down bottom to watch the proceedings.