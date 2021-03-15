THANGS WERE THANGED!

So many things happened at the rather eventful 2021 Grammys show fueled by star power and viral moments like Cardi & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP-bumping “WAP” performance that shattered the whole entire internet while forcing parents to collectively clutch their pearls.

In the deliciously raunchy performance, Cardi and Meg performed their chart-topping smash (for the FIRST time) with a larger-than-life skripper heel on stage that set the tone for the duo’s spicy shenanigans on music’s biggest night.

“I hope you guys enjoyed The UP/WAP performance,” she tweeted after the performance. Boyyy I was tired but I didn’t want to make my fans wait so long for a performance. Love you guys . Congrats on all the winners tonight.”

Before the performance, Cardi revealed that her body feels “destroyed” and claimed fans “soon” will see why she felt not like herself.

When asked what’s wrong, she admitted to feeling “sick” which fueled even more whispers about her being pregnant.

“Sorry guys I haven’t t been active today. Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame but myself,” she tweeted. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed. UP is doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance.Tune in.”

Whether the rumors are true or not, we’ll certainly see in the coming months as her marriage to fertile Migo Offset continues to thrive after the messy divorce saga.

What was your fave moment of the performance? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious WAP-bumping hysteria on the flip.