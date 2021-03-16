Bossip Video

In a new cover story for Time Magazine, Elliot Page revealed that he underwent top surgery as part of his transgender journey.

The Umbrella Academy star went on to call the surgery life-changing, providing him with freedom from the “total hell” that was puberty.

“It has completely transformed my life,” he told the mag.

He went on to say that he was recovering from the surgery when he came out as transgender in December.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote on social media for his announcement a few months back. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Following that statement, Elliot gained 400,000 followers that very same day. Still, it’s hard for him to talk about the days leading up to that announcement.

“This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life,” he told Time, “mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.”

Page’s wife, Emma Portner, said she was “so proud” of Page for coming out and living authentically–but they’ve since decided to part ways. The Juno star filed for divorce from Portner in January.

Elliot posted about his Time Magazine cover on Instagram, sending a message to those who have supported thus far: