Delilah Sneak Peek! Delilah Accuses Tamara of Playing Dirty After Things Go Left With Her Case [VIDEO]

Have you guys been watching OWN’s new series “Delilah”?

A brand new episode airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek. In the clip Delilah confronts her best friend Tamara of trying to sabotage her case — but Tamara insists she has no idea what she’s talking about. Check out the clip below:

Do you believe Tamara?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) pushes Delilah (Maahra Hill) to settle the case after giving her some damning evidence against Leah (Saycon Sengbloh). However, a new discovery could give Delilah the upper hand. Delilah’s ex-husband Gordon (Lyriq Bent) continues to be a challenging co-parent.

“Delilah” Episode 103 – “Sometimes Apart” airs on March 23 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN. Will you be watching?