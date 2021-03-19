Bossip Video

March is Colorectal Cancer awareness month

Actor, comedian, and producer Deon Cole jokes about everything except Colorectal Cancer that continues to disproportionately impact the Black community still reeling from the tragic loss of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

The Oscar-nominated actor was initially diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer that eventually progressed to stage 4, indicating that the disease had spread beyond his digestive tract.

“Twenty to twenty-five percent of newly diagnosed colon cancers are already spread to other organs at presentation, and at that point chemotherapy is the primary therapy, although surgery plays a role as well,” said Lenox Hill Hospital Gastroenterologist Dr. Elena Ivanina to Healthline.

Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Americans, with Black Americans having a 40% higher death rate compared to other races. Thankfully, though, if caught and treated early, there is a 90% survival rate.

With this in mind and a close friend currently undergoing treatment, the “Black-ish” star partnered with Cottonelle® and BLKHLTH to promote the importance of getting screened early.

We caught up with the Image Award-winning funnyman to talk about everything from Colorectal Cancer awareness and cancel culture to his upcoming film “I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking)” and “Black-ish.”

Watch our exclusive interview with Cole down below:

Cottonelle® has pumped $750,000 into the cause with BLKHLTH–a nonprofit that seeks to reduce the impact of racism on Black health through education and action.

The campaign provides essential information about Colorectal Cancer (commonly known as cancer of the colon or rectum) and works with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to provide financial assistance to Black Americans in need.

For more info on Cottonelle’s x BLKHLTH’s partnership, click here.