Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly staying together despite reports of them breaking up surfacing earlier this week. Page Six originally broke the news that the couple wanted to call it quits. Not it seems they’ve had a change of heart as they were photographed kissing in public, in photographs from this past weekend.

The former MLB baller locked lips with his pop-star fiancée as they spent time together in the Dominican Republic patching up their relationship. According to PageSix, J-Rod stayed up all night “talking” about their breakup and are working it out. In a statement from the couple obtained by Page Six, the couple claimed:

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Another source close to the couple tells the publication, “they are trying to work through things… but it’s unclear if that means they are staying together.”

After spending four years together, J. Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement in 2019, but they then postponed their wedding twice, blaming it on the COVID-19 pandemic. Lopez recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist during their time in quarantine.

Are you shocked by these two reconciling?