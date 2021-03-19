Bossip Video

Britney Spears is reportedly debating a tell-all interview with Oprah amid rumors about her conservatorship.

Oprah’s shocking interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reminded us all of just how good Oprah can be. She has been in the business longer than most of us have been alive and to see her still execute at a high level was refreshing, to say the least. In the interview, she retrieved all the Royal tea and left no stone unturned and when she found out the Royal family may be trying to stop the interview from airing, she added another 30 minutes.

During the interview, we learned about the racism displayed by the Royal family towards both Meghan and Harry, along with their son, Archie. We also learned why the duo really left their duties and how they are surviving after making it out. Oprah got every question we ever wanted answered, and after such a great interview, who could she talk with to top it?

According to Harper’s Bazaar, it could be Britney Spears, who is reportedly tired of everyone telling her story, and now the pop singer is claiming that Oprah would be the only person she’d ever sit down to talk with.

The public outcry for her freedom from her legal conservatorship, helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, has also inspired the singer to possibly open up about her life sometime soon, potentially with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

After the release of the New York Times–produced documentary, Framing Britney Spears hit Hulu, the public has been waiting to hear Britney’s side of the story. Many wonder if she’s in danger, and most importantly, how did we get to a conservatorship in the first place? Hopefully, she decides to set the plan in motion to sit down with Oprah and set the record straight about her on-going battle with her father.