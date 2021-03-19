Bossip Video

As the messy divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, continues, more and more gruesome details about their relationship have come to light.

New court documents obtained by The Blast provide us with more details following reports that a judge denied Nicole’s request for a restraining order against Dre. This comes after the producer’s wife of more than a decade detailed a series of alleged abusive fights between them, with more coming to light after the denial of the restraining order.

Now, the couple will be forced to face each other in open court as they settle their divorce.

According to the claims throughout these court documents, in one allegation, Nicole alleges that during an argument with Dre, he punched her in the face.

Young claims that in 1999, shortly after the birth of their second child, “Andre felt l ‘disrespected’ him while he was at a party…He pulled me away and punched me squarely in the face, knocking me out cold.” She continued, “I woke up in the passenger seat of our car, without a seatbelt and with Andre speeding at over 100 miles per hour on the 118 freeway. Andre was drunk and out of control. He was swerving and weaving, screaming at me. l was terrified that Andre would crash into the center divider.”

“He threw my planner which contained photographs of our young children out the car window,” the court documents claim. “l begged him to stop or slow down the entire time we were in the car. l thought l was going to die in the car that night.”

This is just one of the multiple claims throughout the documents, with Nicole also claiming she was getting threatening messages from Dre recently, asking the court to order him to stay away from her. Dr. Dre, however, claimed that he hasn’t seen his ex-wife in a long time and that there’s no need for a restraining order. In his opposition to the restraining order application, he also claimed that Nicole actually visited him in the hospital when he suffered a brain aneurysm just a few months ago .

As previously mentioned, her request for an emergency restraining order was denied.