Momma Dee Serves Up Steps And Songs With A Spectacular Performance Of “In That Order” On “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” [VIDEO]

Y’all ready for some entertainment?

It’s Friday and the weekend is here, but the real party is going down Monday on “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”. The “Love & Hip Hop” family reunion is coming to an end and who better to keep the good reunion vibes going than Momma Dee who gets the cast members off their feet to dance along to her talent show performance of “In That Order”. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The reunion ends with a bang as the family comes together for one last day of laughs, tears, and resolution. The trip concludes with a touching heirloom event, a surprise birthday party, and finally an over the top talent show where Karlie and Ray J do the most.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airing on Monday, March 22nd at 8pm ET/PT.