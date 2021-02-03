Bossip Video

Family funzynee!

Adiz “Bambi” Benson and Darryl “Lil Scrappy” Richardson from the hit VH1 series “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” just wrapped up a COVID-safe family vacation in Mexico this week with children Emani (15), Breland (2) and Xylo (5 months).

Scrappy’s mother “Momma Dee” also joined them on the getaway. They celebrated Scrappy’s 37th birthday by soaking up the sun at the ultra-luxurious Garza Blanca Los Cabos, which recently marked its 2-year anniversary of opening.

Bambi and Scrappy are both set to appear on “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition,” which is set to premiere on February 8, 2021, on VH1 as a spin-off of the “Love & Hip Hop” series.

Bambi and Scrappy shared a loved-up stay (organized by TravElite Getaways) at Garza Blanca Los Cabos from January 28 to February 1, 2021, where they got massages and relaxed at the resort’s world-class Spa Imagine, lounged together by the pool and ordered snacks and drinks from the swim-up bar, and also chartered a private yacht with the entire Burberry-clad family for a tour of Los Cabos by sea.

On their first night at Garza Blanca Los Cabos, they celebrated with a special dinner and personalized birthday cake for Scrappy at BocaDos STK, a classic steakhouse specializing in succulent dry-aged meats.

Bambi also got some zen time with seaside yoga lessons, while Scrappy and his eldest daughter Emani, son Breland, and Momma Dee swam with dolphins.

We love these shots of the family kicking it with the dolphins.

