White supremacy wants us all under their subjugation.

Last week was yet another tragic time for a minority group in Amerikkka. The mass murder of 8 people including 6 Asian women in the Atlanta area has left the AAPI community sad, angry, and fearful of their safety. Unfortunately, the spa murders in Georgia is just one incident in a long string of violence and bigoted incidents that have been perpetrated against Asian folks for over a year since Donald Trump began using the presidency to preach and encourage hate.

According to a report in ABC News, an Oakland gas station owner has become the latest entry on that disturbing list. On Thursday morning, a man attempted to pay for his gas with a ridiculous pile of quarters. When the Black cashier told him that she could not accept his mound of metallic money the man became aggravated. When the Asian gas station owner stepped in to moderate the situation, the cantankerous coin collector told him that he needed to “go back to China.”

“He just started mouthing off … ‘You should go back to China,’ like that,” Cwell said. “We were just bursting out laughing because it was so unbelievable.”

We can understand that sentiment, however, under the current climate, it is very believable.

As you can see in the video above, when Cwell went to record the quarter hoarder’s license plate number, he was attacked with racist slurs and pepper spray. Cwell would later go to the emergency room to tend to his injuries. Oakland Police arrested the broke-a$$ man on Friday and charged him with assault.

“I totally appreciate that you let me share my story because this has got to stop. I hope this brings awareness that everybody goes through the same stuff. We just have to understand that and understand that we all have to work together,” Cwell said.

Stop Asian hate.