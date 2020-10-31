Bossip Video

This pandemic has got the racism jumping OUT.

CNN reporter Amara Walker was on assignment in New Orleans when she says she endured THREE consecutive racist confrontations within an hour of walking the terminal.

Amara went live with Brianna Keilar yesterday to recount the harrowing experiences that had her visibly shaken even while on-air. She is far from the only Asian American citizen who has had to deal with this type of bigotry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that many, including 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump, solely blames on China.

Amerikkka never misses an opportunity to show off how much of a lie that the idea of “liberty and justice for all” is. Some of the very same people who scream about how this is “the greatest country on earth” will happily express vile racism at the drop of a hat because what they really mean “the greatest white country on earth”.