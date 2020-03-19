Spread Love: Karrueche Speaks Out Against Xenophobic Idiots Blaming Coronavirus On Asian People

If you hadn’t already noticed — the open displays of racism and xenophobia toward the Asian community have been running rampant since the first fears of coronavirus hit the globe. Whether it’s the U.S. President calling coronavirus “the Chinese virus” or some other elected official blaming bat eating for the breakout the pandemic has shown that racism can be just as dangerous as disease.

Fortunately there are folks out here using their influence to kill the noise. Actress Karrueche Tran took to Instagram this week to condemn the racist attacks and plead for humans to be more kind:

XENOPHOBIA IS NOT OK!! TO TARGET AND DISCRIMINATE ASIANS IS WRONG!! THERE ARE ASIANS AFRAID TO LEAVE THEIR HOMES! THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO HAVE ALREADY BEEN HURT (I KNOW Y’ALL SEEN THE VIDEO OF THE OLDER ASIAN MAN). THE CORONAVIRUS IS NOT “THE CHINESE VIRUS”! LET’S STOP INSTILLING MORE FEAR AND HATE. THE WORLD IS STRUGGLING ENOUGH AS IT IS. PLEASE STOP THIS!!

We love this message, but it seems like haters are going to be hateful regardless of how much the world needs the exact opposite. Do you think that Karrueche’s message will reach her intended audience?