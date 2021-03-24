Bossip Video

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been craving a Rihanna sighting…

The singer was photographed stepping out in Los Angeles Tuesday night for dinner. She looked super cozy but chic in a cream colored silky slipdress, some taupe satin booties and a brown shearling bomber jacket. We love her fit. Are you feelin’ it?

Check out a few more photos.

Rihanna has really been into this natural palette lately. She went with an all cream set for her social media makeup tutorial this week too!

Who else do you think was at dinner with Rihanna? We can probably bet her bestie Melissa Forde was there. Do you think ASAP Rocky was too? Who would you put on your guest list if Rihanna was the guest of honor? We’re willing to bet that would definitely be a night to remember!

By the way, good news for the Navy! New music may be on it’s way very soon.

The singer took to IG Wednesday to celebrate five years of her album “ANTI” living on the Billboard 200 and one fan was bold enough to ask her to release one song to celebrate.

Rihanna responded, “I think I should,” then continued, “just 1 tho lol.”

FINALLY!!! We’re so excited. How soon do you think til she drops it?