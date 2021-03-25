Happy Falcon and Winter Soldier eve! If you’re like us, your jaw hit the floor when you watched the first episode of the new Marvel/Disney+ series. The first episode planted so many seeds and still gave us the action sequences that many have been craving. With all due respect to WandaVision, this is a very different show with very different writing. The scripts’ strength is a result of head writer and Executive Producer Malcolm Spellman’s pen spilling the pain of these beloved characters all over the page.

As we reported previously, Bossip had the privilege of viewing the first episode of FAWS a week early in order to participate in the media blitz of promotion leading up to the premiere last Friday. During that time we were also afforded a few minutes with Spellman to get his insights on some of the observations that our Editor, Jason “Jah” Lee, made from the episode. You can check out his review of “New World Order” HERE.

Marvel will always deliver on the explosions and laser beams but the soul of a great show is always character development and Spellman gives us such a rich and layered look at both Sam Willson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) that we were ecstatic to be able to speak to Malcolm about why he made certain decisions with the script. Particularly, the way Sam Wilson is portrayed as a Black man from the south without any apologizing or equivocating. Peep the short chat in the video above.

The new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ at midnight tonight if you’re on PST, for the rest of us east coasters, either stay up until 3 am or wake up early to watch. Based on what Malcolm told us, we have a feeling you won’t want social media to spoil it for you.