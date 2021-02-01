Bossip Video

Ryan Coogler secures a 5-Year deal for Proximity media with Disney+ with a Wakanda TV show already in development.

Ryan Coogler is one of the most prolific filmmakers of this generation and the future is in his hands. Black Panther has become one of the most beloved movies in Marvel Infinity Saga and even became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. So, it’s safe to assume his working relationship with Marvel would expand.

According to reports from Deadline, that’s exactly what’s going to happen with Coogler’s new deal.

The Walt Disney Company has extended its relationship with Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. Disney has made a five-year overall exclusive television deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media, which he runs with principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks. Coogler, who is working on the Black Panther feature sequel he will direct this year, will develop new television series for the studio. The first one will delight Black Panther fans: a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+. The deal also enables Proximity to develop television for other divisions of the Company.

This is a smart move for Disney+, who is gaining momentum with the release of their first weekly Marvel show, WanadaVision, along with their upcoming slate of TV shows. The goal is to keep as many people coming back to Disney+ as possible and anything Ryan produces will accomplish that, without a doubt. With the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther will be a more sensitive story to tell, but is still slated to be released next summer.