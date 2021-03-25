Bossip Video

Miley Cyrus celebrates 15 years of her show, Hannah Montana, with Migos by sending them flowers to thank them for one of their early tracks, “Hannah Montana.”

15 long years ago, a small little show called Hannah Montana came and changed television for kids everywhere. Very quickly, the show featuring its star Miley Cyrus, daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, would explode upon its debut and become a quick success. The show will forever live as a part of pop culture as it dominated during its four-season run, building an entire empire that included merchandise, albums, tours, movies, and more.

When Atlanta trio Migos released their second mixtape Y.R.N, one standout tracked referenced the pop culture phenom, aptly titled, “Hannah Montana”.

The song would go on to be one of 2013’s most stand-out records and reheat Miley Cyrus and her Hannah Montana character. The song forever put Migos hand-in-hand with the story of Hannah Montana, which the brand didn’t seem to mind what-so-ever.

Yesterday marked 15 years since Hannah entered people’s homes and Miley made sure to include Migos in the celebration, sending the guys flowers and including them as if they were on the show. A small gesture, but still dope to see her include Migos for piping the brand up to a whole new demographic.

Quavo showed Miley some love for her dope gesture in his Instagram stories by showing off the gorgeous bouquet of flowers that were topped with a sweet handwritten note from Miley herself. The letter read:

“To Migos. I love your song about me! Keep Rockin! Love Hannah Montana.”

Miley kept the celebration going, writing a long love letter to her beloved character on Twitter.

“Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever,” the star tweeted.

The emotional open letter detailed just how important the show was to Miley and how it impacted her career.

“Hi Hannah, It’s been a while,” wrote Cyrus. “15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blond bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world.”

You can check out the full letter here.

Congrats to Miley and the Migos for making history!