The hosts over at The Breakfast Club are responding to rumors that suggest they pay for certain interviews–including one controversial guest in particular.

On Wednesday’s episode of the world’s most dangerous morning show, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee took the time to deny rumors that Tekashi 6ix9ine was paid for to be a guest on their radio show back in 2018. In the three years since, the video has racked up 15 million views on Youtube.

According to Charlamagne himself, 6ix9ine told the recently-released Bobby Shmurda that he was paid a whopping $500,000 for an interview, saying it still earns residuals to this day. (Technically, the video is still earning “residuals” on Youtube, but the hosts want to make it clear that none of that income is being paid to the rapper)

“Bobby, that artist lied to you,” the outspoke host said at the 3:40 mark of the video below. “The Breakfast Club did not pay for any interviews. I just want to throw that out there.”

Later on in their conversation, DJ Envy backed up his co-host, calling 6ix9ine a “goddamn liar,” while going on to clarify that it’s unclear if the rapper told Shmurda this personally.

Check out the video down below to see what Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee had to say, in full, about these allegations.