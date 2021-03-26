Bossip Video

Two previously beefing women in entertainment have made amends after YEARS of static.

Back in 2014, Evelyn Lozada and Wendy Williams engaged in a shade fest after Wendy made some caustic comments about Evelyn expecting a baby with MLB player Carl Crawford.

At that time the 1501 ENT label owner had a $142 million baseball contract with the Boston Red Sox, and with that in mind, Wendy said Evelyn hit the lotto by getting pregnant and giving birth to a “cash register.”

“I want to congratulate Evelyn Lozada,” said Wendy. “Evelyn gave birth to a cash register, oops I mean baby boy with her fiancé, the $142 million Carl Crawford. I didn’t mean to make that cash register joke but you see why it can be easily said. Evelyn girl, congratulations and Carl like a lot of sports players and artist, he’s not a bad looking man but he certainly wasn’t getting the likes of Evelyn Lozada if he wasn’t playing baseball, do you understand what I mean? She’s upgraded him and now that she’s had the baby, he’s upgrading her.”

Rightfully none too pleased by the shade, Evelyn clapped back and alleged that Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter took his mistress shopping at her Miami shoe store, Dulce.

In retrospect, she was probably correct considering that Kevin and his longtime mistress have been together for over a decade, a fact Wendy confirmed herself.

“Since u want me 2 open Dulce n L.A. maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store,” tweeted Evelyn to Wendy. “Bloop! #DontComeForMe #INeverBotherU”

Later in 2017, Evelyn actually extended a small olive branch to Wendy and told BOSSIP that she felt bad for the talk show host who was dealing with her hubby’s infidelity.

“At the end of the day, Wendy and I have had our words before,” said Evelyn to BOSSIP. “And I don’t always support things that she says or she does, but you know, I do feel for her as a woman, because at the end of the day, that hurts. Being betrayed like that, finding out that your significant other has this whole other life.” “When I had those words with her, I’d just had my son when she made those comments, but I wish her well. I do,” Lozada said, adding that she hopes the incident will be a wakeup call for Wendy.

Well, looks like the wake-up call has happened.

Wendy brought Evelyn as a guest on her talk show this week and apologized while noting that she believed Evelyn’s comments about Kevin and his mistress.

“I wanted to apologize to you because I believe exactly what you said,” said Wendy. “I didn’t mean anything, I just do hot topics. When I was doing the story I said a walking cash register, ching ching and your feelings were hurt by that.”

Evelyn also accepted the apology and noted how she felt when she heard what Wendy said about her son Carl Leo Crawford. She then apologized to Wendy as well.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks. I had just had a baby. It took me 21 years to have this child, then I had a boy…At the time we were in Arizona, my family was in town so it not only hurt me, but my family was also like ‘what the hell’ you know.”

See these two finally make up below.

What do YOU think about Evelyn and Wendy Williams burying their beef???