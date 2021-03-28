Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for the Fine family!!!

Cassie took to social media on Saturday to share the news she’d given birth earlier in the week to her and hubby Alex Fine’s second baby girl, Sunny Cinco!

“On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22 am our hearts got bigger,” Cassie captioned her Instagram post. “Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

The first photo showed Cassie in a pink striped shirt holding baby Sunny in her arms. The next slide included hubby Alex Fine, who held the couple’s smiling one-year-old Frankie. The third slide featured the happily married pair smooching, while Cassie cradled Sunny in her arms and Alex held Frankie. Alex appeared alone with baby Sunny in the fourth photo. The fifth picture featured the whole family in candid mode, with no one looking at the camera. In the sixth picture the full Fine family make appearances and Cassie and Alex are both beaming with happiness. In the seventh and final frame Alex holds Frankie who stares solemnly into the camera.

Such a beautiful and sweet photoshoot. We love the simple innocence of these images!

Alex shared some images on his page as well. We particularly liked this second post which included a letter to the couple’s daughters as its caption.

Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing. I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da

Such a sweet message!

Cassie responded in the comments with a series of teary eyed emojis 🥺🥺🥺😢😢😢♥️♥️♥️

We love this family. It’s amazing seeing Cassie find love and become a mother. She looks more beautiful than ever.

She shared shots from her second pregnancy this week too.

These two strand twists are so cute.

Black and white is stunning too

Bangin with a bump

Poppin’ for sure

These girls are so close in age they’re going to always have a friend they can depend on. The couple’s firstborn daughter Frankie celebrated her milestone first birthday in December with a Puppy Dog Pals “pawty”.

Congratulations again to the Fine family.