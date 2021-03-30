Watch out there now!

Very few things in music history have made more sense than shimmery church sock-wearing Steve Harvey and his 27-button suits hosting the upcoming Easter Sunday Verzuz battle between Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers.

If you missed it, this was Steve’s very Steve Harvey response to the legendary matchup:

Whew, it should be a HOOT with Steve Harvey wearing the snazziest Angel wing-white suit or shoes or both with a Pepto Bismol-pink tie for an audience of panty-launching aunties, music lovers and celebs.

“Very excited to announce The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire coming April 4th,” The Isley Brothers shared on Instagram. “We’re just getting started,” captioned Verzuz on the big reveal. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now…”

Verzuz fans can also expect a 4/20 “How High” special featuring Redman & Method Man and a Battle of the ’90s Bops between legendary R&B groups SWV and Xscape.

Xscape’s LaTocha Scott was seen hyping up the battle while speaking to TMZ prior to the announcement.

“I’m out here just, you know, representing for my home team, Atlanta, and my band, Xscape,” she told the papparazzi.

After announcing the news, the cameraman said he was planning on asking LaTocha what it would take for an SWV and Xscape Verzuz to happen, to which she replied, “Oh it’s happening now.”

Are you here for Steve Harvey hosting the upcoming Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the announcement on the flip.