It’s been a stressful several months for attorneys who’ve been caught up in all types of pandemic shenanigans that never seem to end.

Most recently, NIKE unleashed its lawyers on MSCHF for creating massive customer confusion over Lil Nas X’s now infamous “satan shoes.”

The edgy company customized the Nike Air Max 97 sneaker model for its polarizing collab that immediately went viral while stirring up outrage directed at the sportswear giant despite them having nothing to do with the creation or distribution of the now sold out $1,018 shoe.

A few years ago, the same company released $1,425 pairs of customized white Nike Air Max 97s called ‘Jesus Shoes’ with custom stitching and 60ccs of water from the River Jordan.

As consumers continued to attach Nike to the actual creator of the “Satan Shoes,” the brand filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for trademark infringement.

“MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike,” wrote Nike n its complaint. “In the short time since the announcement of the Satan Shoes, Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.”

Nike asked the court to immediately stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the viral shoes (being sold for over $5K on Ebay) and requested a jury trial to seek damages.

