Nike has denied any involvement in Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” which are a custom collaboration with brand MSCHF.

This past weekend, Lil Nas X returned with a new music video and delivered an amazing visual as always. The problem this time is that the visual is full of what people are calling “dark homosexual energy.”

The video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” shows Lil Nas X falling into hell and giving Satan a lap dance. Of course, the religious people who watched the video were immediately outraged and started saying that they can’t believe the “Old Town Road” kid made something this vulgar.

Before they could properly throw their opinions about the video out, a sneaker collaboration with Lil Nas X & MSCHF was announced called, “Satan Shoes”. The shoe came complete with one drop of human blood and a bible scripture from Luke 10:18, which references Satan’s banishment from heaven. That’s when the fake outrage went into overdrive to the point that Nike had to address the situation and reveal the shoes are custom and not an official Nike product.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike told NBC in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The sneakers released and all 666 pairs sold out within one minute for a special price of $1,018 for Luke 10:19. One thing is for sure: Lil Nas X is the master troll and his plan worked. Outrage and anger make things go viral and he planned it all to happen this way.