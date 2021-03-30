Bossip Video

Reality star Apryl Jones says she’s one and done when it comes to having baby daddies — so that means she’s finished popping out kiddies too! The 32-year-old star recently touched on her desire to focus on her two children with no plans to make any more with BCK Online.

Apryl loves her kids, A’mei and Megaa, who she co-parents with ex-fiancee Omarion. The exes have had a bit of a rocky relationship in respect to co-parenting having to have the family courts involved. Apryl admits this contributes to the reason she does not want more kids in the near future. “More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy,” the celebrity mom reveals. “That’s the God honest truth,” Jones adds. “I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else and then my kids are getting older and I like that. Apryl continued:

“It definitely hasn’t been a smooth road. I had numerous amounts of days where I wanted to give up going through court stuff, dealing with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to have to move into a space with two little kids with no explanation because my partner decided he didn’t want his family anymore.”

Apryl’s angst about having more kids is understandable. Recently, the mother appeared to have an emotional breakdown on VH1’s Family Reunion, venting about the pressure she felt being a Black mother. Apryl found it impossible to keep herself together while trying to satisfy so many people, specifically her exes.

“I still love people who hurt me and that’s the problem I have. How many times do a woman got to hold a muthaf–ka down? How many times do we got to be the strong ones out of the bunch? I’m tired! I’m tired and the weight is on my shoulders.”

When it comes to what she wants for her future, Apryl goes on to share what she hopes to pass on to her children.