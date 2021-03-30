Bossip Video

Sorry not sorry we’re obsessed.

Rihanna has been on a roll with these outfits this week honey. Monday night she stepped out in all black for dinner at one of her favorite spots, Giorgio Baldi.

Little black patent leather mini, cropped top, long black trench and the heels with the straps wrapped up her legs! Rih we see what you’re doing and we like it.

The slay is real.

Sis. We’re not worthy.

Seriously can anyone do it better?

The night out look is fire but we’re kind of stuck on this casual look she sported for a Bristol Farms grocery run this week.

The turquoise shirt is from Celine’s collab with Tyson Reeder.

She wore it slightly open giving a glimpse at a pink bikini top/bra underneath.

She also layered a denim mini skirt over pink boxers.

Fly down to the feets. We love the anklets and heeled sandals too.

It’s been great seeing more of Rihanna as of late. We’re still hoping we’ll hear some new music soon.

The “Umbrella” singer just celebrated the 5-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Anti last week. Rih took to Instagram to thank fans for all the support throughout the years.

“grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle 🙏🏿 #Anti#WomensHistoryMonth 💪🏿congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team,” she wrote in the caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/CM0KiPZnuHO/?utm_source=ig_embed

Congrats to Rihanna!

But back to these fits! Which Rihanna look did you prefer? The all-black night-out look or the casual and colorful daytime look?