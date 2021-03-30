Bossip Video

Cam Newton is using his free time in the off-season to launch a new BET Digital show Sip N’ Smoke, where he sits down with his celebrity friends to get free game for the viewers.

Cam Newton is fresh off his first season as a New England Patriot to split reviews, but he’s still better on paper than most of the league’s quarterbacks. For someone who has accomplished so much, Cam is the constant underdog who always ends up winning in the end. Before he went to the Patriots, people said his career was done, and now, after his first season, they’re saying the same–but low and behold: the Patriots re-signed him while everyone doubted.

Cam always comes out on top and now, in the off-season, he’s getting game from his influential celebrity friends to pass to other underdogs. His new show on BET digital, Sip N’ Smoke, will give him the perfect platform to get that free game to everyone.

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” said Newton. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me, and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”

The weekly show will appear on BET’s digital social media platforms as well as their Youtube Channel, which is home to tons of great content. The first season has a star-studded lineup featuring 2 Chainz, Steve Harvey, Teyana Taylor, David Banner, Da Brat, Judy Dupart, and more. The show launches tomorrow, March 31, and you can watch the official preview of the show below.