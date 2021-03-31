Bossip Video

Another celebrity is dealing with trespassers at their property.

A woman has reportedly been taken into custody after a failed attempt to break into Drake’s mansion in Toronto.

According to reports from the Toronto Sun, the unidentified woman was arrested on Tuesday after police received reports of a disturbance outside the home. Law enforcement sources told the publication that the woman was armed with a knife and she allegedly struck one of the security guards with a metal pipe.

Luckily, the security team didn’t let things escalate.

“The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” an insider said about the scary situation. “In fact, the intruder did not make it past the front gate.”

There’s no word on whether or not Drake was home at the time of the incident.

Beyond the basics, any more specific details of the incident remain unclear, since Toronto police have yet to release any information about the incident.

According to reports from Global News, there was an arrest made around 5 p.m. local time outside of the rapper’s residence. Oddly enough, officers reportedly told the publication that no one attempted to gain entry into the property, and no injuries were reported.

Police have since cleared the scene of the attempted crime.

Drake is the latest celebrity to have had a scary experience with a stalker over the last month.

2 weeks ago reports surfaced about SNL comedian Pete Davidson’s terrifying run-in with an obsessed fan. A 24-year-old woman by the name of Michelle Mootreddy was arrested after entering Davison’s home through a back door. Mootreddy was arrested on charges of stalking, harassment, and criminal trespassing.

This week Kendall Jenner ramped up on her personal security when a male trespasser stripped off his clothes and went for a swim in her pool. TMZ reported that the disturbed stalker even banged on the model’s windows and called out her name. The man, who still remains unidentified was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing. Thankfully the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star wasn’t harmed during the harrowing ordeal.