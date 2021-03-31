“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Waka And Tammy Have Opposing Views About Marriage Counseling [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka”…

Fortunately, our good friends at WeTV laced us with an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. Check out the clip below:

Poor Tammy seems overwhelmed. Do you agree with her about how marriage can make you lose your identity?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Waka and Charlie’s bond strengthens following the quinceañera, while Tammy comes to an alarming realization. Following a talk with her best friend, Tammy drags Waka to a counseling session where she reveals a shocking bombshell.

We wonder what the reveal is. For the married folks out there, have you tried marriage counseling? Was it something you looked into because you were having problems already or just preventative care? We’re hoping that Waka will get the message from counseling. Do you think he’ll listen to an expert and be more supportive?

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Unpredictable” airs Thursday, April 1 at 9 pm ET/PT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

On a related note, if you hadn’t already heard, Waka is working on new music again. The rapper made a guest appearance on Fox Soul’s In The Mix last week and spoke about falling out of love with music and why he is making a comeback now. Tammy was also a guest on the same episode and she talked about making her new album as well.

Maybe their music careers will help make their marital bonds stronger!