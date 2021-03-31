Did You Know Eazy E Signed will.i.am To His First Record Deal When He Was 17-Years-Old?

“The Carlos Watson Show” returned for Season 3 this week and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek from the new episode that drops today!

Will.i.am is a guest on today’s episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.” He told the story of being signed to Eazy E when he was still in high school but revealed the deal ended up void because of his age. Check out the clip below:

Other highlights from the episode include how Will.i.am wants to reimagine education to include robotics teams like it does football teams and how he advises the AI Board of the World Economic Forum. He also discusses why he is worried about machine racism. Interesting stuff right.