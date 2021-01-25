“The Carlos Watson Show” Exclusive: Big Freedia Tries To Teach Carlos To Twerk [VIDEO]

Are y’all ready to see Carlos drop it low?

Happy Monday y’all! We’re back with another exclusive clip from “The Carlos Watson Show” and today’s special guest is one of our faves — Big Freedia. In her interview with Carlos, Freedia talks about her life and musical career, including her powerful collaboration with Beyoncé on “Formation”. But the real gem of the interview comes at the end when Carlos makes a special request for Freedia to teach him how to twerk. Check out the clip below to see how THAT went!

We love how flawlessly Big Freedia executed that circle motion. And kudos to Carlos for trying and putting himself out there no matter how embarrassing. Can you twerk like Big Freedia or are you more like Carlos when it comes to bending over and shaking that thing in a circle?

Stay tuned for more exclusive clips from “The Carlos Watson Show” we’ve got another clip coming later today with Boris Kodjoe.

So far we’ve posted clips from the show featuring Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Meagan Good, Glynn Turman, Garcelle Beauvais, Kimora Lee Simmons, and more. Who has been your favorite guest so far?

We really enjoyed Garcelle’s episode, especially for the insider scoops she gave about working with Jamie Foxx.