Ain’t Love Funny? Can Topnotch And King Keraun’s “Millennials” Characters Make It Work As A Couple? [Exclusive Clip]

Can you believe the season finale of “Millennials” is already here?

The episode goes live in just a few hours, and it looks like Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris) and Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste) will be trying to figure out where they stand on the season finale of the scripted comedy series… Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the season finale of “Millennials,” airing on ALLBLK on Thursday, April 1.

Trying to make deadlines at work, Omar begins to take Adderall which begins to alter his personality just as Lauren starts to fall for him. Todd blackmails Omar after discovering his little secret, while Jaheem and Mercedes try to work out their relationship, when her old flame comes to town to win her back.

Late to the show? The hilarious new comedy follows the lives of four 20 something roommates and their next-door neighbors as they navigate life’s up and down’s –all while striving for success in Los Angeles. Rugg and Oren Williams are the masterminds behind the series and Bentley Kyle who also produced classic Black sitcoms like The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin is serving as the show’s co-director and executive producer.

Formerly UMC, ALLBLK launched back in January of this year, after going through a massive rebrand. The platform launched with a slew of new original content devoted to Black TV and film.

The Millennials finale goes live today, April 1st at noon on ALLBLK!

