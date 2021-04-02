Bossip Video

Megan Thee “Pardi Girl” is sweetly smitten by her boo.

As previously reported Megan is being “Suga” swooned by her boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, and she apparently couldn’t be happier.

On Thursday Meg told fans that she was blissfully booed up with the rapper, 31, who showed her the importance of respect and boundaries in a relationship.

“Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner… bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYY,” tweeted Megan. She then went on to praise Pardi for letting her be her unapologetic self and credited it to Pardi’s confidence in their bond.

“My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where … I like that.”

She also shut down someone’s sexist comment that she’d be switching the subject matter in her songs to be about “cooking and cleaning”…

and assured her hotties that she’d still be participating in Hot Girl Summer—but leaving with Pardi afterward.

Following that she shared a coupled-up video on Instagram of herself kissing on the “Backin’ It Up” rapper while on a boat.

In the comments, Pardi flirtily told his Hot Girl, that he’s ready and willing to make sure her needs (all of them) are met.

“Pick you up…. put it down….what eva u want,” said Pardi.

Alright neoooow…

Prior to the couple’s very public PDA, Pardi used social media to shoot his shot. The Pardi Boy first hinted that he set his sights on the Houston rapper back in December by wearing a face mask from Meg’s Fashion Nova collection and captioning a picture of him kissing meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.”

He later went on to continuously flirt with her on Instagram and presumably slid in her DMs.

That clearly worked well for him.

These two are too cute, right?

What do YOU think about Hot Girl Meg and her Hot Girl Summer Saboteur Pardison Fontaine???