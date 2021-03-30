Bossip Video

You can always count on Megan Thee Stallion to use her position in the spotlight for good use.

The Houston native has teamed up with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice. This comes following the horrific hate crime that occurred in Atlanta in which a shooter was targeting Asian Americans who worked in spas.

Megan posted about the partnership on her Instagram page, writing a personal message about the tragic event that took place earlier this month.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans,” she wrote. “To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.” She continued, “We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity.”

On March 16, Robert Aaron Long admitted to going from spa-to-spa in Atlanta, Georgia, and killing eight people. While it’s pretty hard to avoid the idea that this was a hate crime, the sheriff of the Cherokee Police Department claim that Long told investigators he committed the mass shooting because of sex addiction.