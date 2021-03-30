Bossip Video

You can always count on Megan Thee Stallion to use her position in the spotlight for good use.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Houston native has teamed up with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice. This comes following the horrific hate crime that occurred in Atlanta in which a shooter was targeting Asian Americans who worked in spas.

Megan posted about the partnership on her Instagram page, writing a personal message about the tragic event that took place earlier this month.

I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans,” she wrote. “To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.”

She continued, “We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity.”

On March 16, Robert Aaron Long admitted to going from spa-to-spa in Atlanta, Georgia, and killing eight people. While it’s pretty hard to avoid the idea that this was a hate crime, the sheriff of the Cherokee Police Department claim that Long told investigators he committed the mass shooting because of sex addiction.

The harrowing incident has put a national spotlight on the atrocities happening across the states to the Asian community over the last year. The dreadful series of incidences are said to be brought on by the racist language used by some during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which scientists believed to have originated in Wuhan China.

If you are looking for a list of ways you can help stop hate amongst the AAPI community, you can find a wealth of resources here!

