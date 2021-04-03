Bossip Video

After his manager caused a commotion by leaving a comment underneath one of Janet Jackson’s posts, Justin Timberlake’s team claims the “What Goes Around…Comes Around” singer knew nothing about it.

A source close to the Timberlake told Page Six that he was “completely unaware” of a recent comment his manager, Johnny Wright, made to Janet Jackson via social media. In the comment, he urged Jackson to forgive his client for his role in their infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl.

“Justin was not aware of his comment to her. Johnny did this all on his own,” the source told Page Six.

This all happened after the “Together Again” singer posted her weekly Sunday inspirational message to followers, encouraging them to “always choose to heal, not hurt” and “to forgive, not to despise.” Wright — who also used to manage Jackson–allegedly left a comment, firing back: “You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin.”

While this comment would have caused an uproar regardless, it’s especially concerning since it comes nearly two months after Timberlake finally apologized to Jackson and Britney Spears for his past discretions against them.

The singer said he was sorry “for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”