Tyrese was on hand for the Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz Isley Brothers battle and unsurprisingly, he stole the show with his over-the-top comments.

On Sunday night, we all ended our Easter by enjoying the Verzuz battle between the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, and Fire. The battle was everything we could have asked for and then more. From older generations who loved these songs from the day they came out to those of us who grew up with the songs as the soundtrack to doing our cleaning chores, it was a family event of all ages.

Besides the entertainment both groups provided us with, the comment section provided even more hilariousness. Every time a Verzuz battle happens, the comment section is like a bad audition for a stand-up comedy special, and a lot of the time, the comments miss the mark.

For some comments, though, like from someone like Tyrese, one comment, one word, or one story will instantly go viral and leave us wondering if that man is okay. Last night, Tyrese provided us with another memorable moment, revealing that his mother used to drink too much–but she’s the reason he knows all the songs being played. That childhood trauma never goes away, but according to Tyrese, it can help make a fire playlist.

Tyrese’s puzzling commentary also occurred back in December of last year, when the actor caught heat for some controversial comments he made on how to stay free of covid. The Fast and Furious star wrote on Instagram at the time that he regularly slept with the heat on at “90 degrees every night,” claiming that the questionable act was the reason he had never been sick.

“One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night lol,” Tyrese captioned. “Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures?”

He also previously made that viral Verzuz comment to “THROW IN THE TILE” a.k.a “throw in the towel” because he’s Tyrese and random and often misspelled comments are kind of his thing.

Bless this poor man.