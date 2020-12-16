Bossip Video

Tyrese has a lot of people rolling their eyes after he posted about one of his “secrets for saying COVID free.”

The singer and actor is catching a lot of heat right now (no pun intended) after posting an absolutely insane caption on Instagram, in which he revealed that he regularly sets the temperature to 90 degrees when he sleeps–and that fact is just one of the reasons he’s stayed free of COVID-19 this entire time.

“One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night…… Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new…..,” he wrote under a picture of him on a plane. “But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures.”

Let’s just get this out of the way right now: the coronavirus is NOT killed by warm temperatures . Maybe this fake news is the same reason folks in Florida are acting like we’re not in the middle pandemic–but clearly, the heat there isn’t doing much to stop COVID in its tracks.

The Fast and Furious actor did however preface his seemingly strange post by writing “Random sh*t I think of on flights…” so maybe he was just thinking out loud? Of course in true social media fashion, the trolls wasted no time flaming the “Sweet Lady” singer into oblivion for his remarks. One user commented “Seek help” while another social media spectator wrote “So how do you explain all of the cases in Arizona? Its hot as hell there.” Yes, Tyrese. How do you explain the cases in Arizona currently surging like crazy? Just yesterday AZ Central News reported that the state hit a record high number of 4,100 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Staggering right?

Luckily, there are some people out there who know the first couple sentences of Tyrese’s rollercoaster of an Instagram post are completely false, which drove to some hilarious Twitter commentary.

What do you think about Tyrese’s strange “Covid Free” remedy? Has he lost his marbles? Sound off in the comments below.