The 2021 Urban One Honors will have an all-female lineup of performers who’ll herald the exemplary accomplishments of African American women. As previously reported this year’s magically melanated tribute show is premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. In addition to airing on TV One, this year it will be simulcast for the first time on TV One’s sister network CLEO TV.

Hosted by Erica Campbell, and Roland Martin, this year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community.

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS will reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans; Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves.

Additionally, performers have been announced and they include Jazmine Sullivan, Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, and more.

The Urban One Honors will also pay special homage to the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, the critically acclaimed, all-female jazz band of the 1930s that included Helen Jones Woods, a founding member and mother of Urban One Founder and Chairwoman, Cathy Hughes.

The Sweethearts band, comprised of 17 ethnically diverse members who achieved international accolades despite discrimination, sexism, and Jim Crow – to become symbols of success against adversity.

“I am thrilled to pay homage to the sheroes whose lives depict black excellence, leadership and service. It is also quite humbling to recognize my mother, Helen Jones Woods, and the young musicians who were a part of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, among this year’s honorees,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One Inc. “Urban One Honors was created as an extension of our 40-year mission of service. We remain committed to creating programming that fulfills that mission and presents the best of who we are.”

Tune in to the 2021 Urban One Honors Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C.